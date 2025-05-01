Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.19% of 1st Source worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRCE. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 254.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in 1st Source in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in 1st Source by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 44,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in 1st Source by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SRCE shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of 1st Source from $72.50 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on 1st Source from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of SRCE opened at $59.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.67. 1st Source Co. has a twelve month low of $48.97 and a twelve month high of $68.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.04.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.16. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $104.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.97 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

