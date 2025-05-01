Barclays PLC Grows Position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,839 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 793.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Energy Fuels by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UUUU shares. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Energy Fuels from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $5.75 target price on Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bruce D. Hansen purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 295,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,765.75. This represents a 2.07 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Appelin Filas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,159 shares in the company, valued at $664,659.85. This trade represents a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of UUUU stock opened at $4.52 on Thursday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $7.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.08 million, a P/E ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average is $5.38.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

Featured Stories

