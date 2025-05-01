Barclays PLC Grows Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $753,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PRA Group by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 21,476 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,896,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,607,000 after buying an additional 78,200 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group in the 4th quarter worth $4,659,000. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 19,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 12,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

PRAA stock opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $723.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.72. PRA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.64.

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $293.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.81 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 5.16%. Equities analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

