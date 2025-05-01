Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.31% of Crescent Capital BDC worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 35.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 256,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 66,713 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 73,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth $659,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 11,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CCAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.
Crescent Capital BDC Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of CCAP stock opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.28.
Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $46.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.27 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 37.32%. Equities analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Crescent Capital BDC Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 84.42%.
About Crescent Capital BDC
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.
