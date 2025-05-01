Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,264 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.17% of Topgolf Callaway Brands worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,152,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,033 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,769,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after buying an additional 469,728 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,426,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,286,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,974,000 after acquiring an additional 291,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MODG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Down 1.5 %

MODG opened at $6.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -82.86 and a beta of 1.47.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $924.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.