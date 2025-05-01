Barclays PLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 29,462 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 797.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

ATSG opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -561.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $22.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average of $21.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.36 million. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on ATSG

About Air Transport Services Group

(Free Report)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.