Barclays PLC Has $2.29 Million Stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 923,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,401 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of New Gold worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in New Gold by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,146,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,782 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,481,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,433,000 after acquiring an additional 469,748 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,250,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,577,000 after acquiring an additional 459,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in New Gold by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,703,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in New Gold by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,482,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,399 shares during the period. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NGD. National Bank Financial raised shares of New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Monday, April 14th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. New Street Research set a $3.90 price target on New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on New Gold from $3.60 to $3.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.85.

New Gold Stock Performance

NGD opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.93. New Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $3.98.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

