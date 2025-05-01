Barclays PLC Has $2.47 Million Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,103 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MAIN opened at $53.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $63.32.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.25% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $140.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 7.11%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 51.37%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAIN. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

In other news, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $6,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,371 shares in the company, valued at $23,357,636.55. This represents a 22.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. Magdol sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $5,805,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,182 shares in the company, valued at $21,895,415.10. The trade was a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

