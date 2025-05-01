Barclays PLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,089 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.20% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OCSL. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 130,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 36,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 35,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OCSL opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.84. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $19.80.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 238.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OCSL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

