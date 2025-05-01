Barclays PLC Has $2.56 Million Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Barclays PLC cut its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,578 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.35% of Wabash National worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,827,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,341,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Wabash National by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,862,000 after purchasing an additional 69,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,688,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Stock Performance

Shares of WNC stock opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.94. Wabash National Co. has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $24.03.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $380.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.55 million. Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 14.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Wabash National from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

