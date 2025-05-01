Barclays PLC Has $2.60 Million Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,820 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $8,014,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 81,800 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 633,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,453,000 after purchasing an additional 70,100 shares during the period. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,523,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management HK LTD bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,828,000. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AOSL. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Down 1.4 %

AOSL opened at $18.83 on Thursday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $53.29. The firm has a market cap of $553.88 million, a PE ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.83.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.26). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.