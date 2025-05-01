Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) by 2,954.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,485 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Amer Sports were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amer Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,460,000. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amer Sports by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 135,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 72,936 shares during the last quarter. Pamalican Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Amer Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,970,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amer Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amer Sports Stock Performance

NYSE:AS opened at $24.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.92. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of -173.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amer Sports ( NYSE:AS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Amer Sports had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Amer Sports from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.45.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

