Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,374 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.20% of QCR worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in QCR in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in QCR during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of QCR by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

QCR Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $64.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.75 and a twelve month high of $96.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.79 and a 200 day moving average of $78.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

QCR Dividend Announcement

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.01 million. QCR had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 19.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on QCR from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James set a $78.00 price objective on shares of QCR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of QCR from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Larry J. Helling bought 1,000 shares of QCR stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.53 per share, with a total value of $64,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,235.92. The trade was a 2.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James D. Klein sold 630 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $46,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 428 shares in the company, valued at $31,415.20. This represents a 59.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

