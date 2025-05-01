Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,394 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of Sonic Automotive worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 1,429.7% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 27,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SAH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $93.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $60.80 on Thursday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.27 and a 1-year high of $76.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.43.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 1.52%. Sonic Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

