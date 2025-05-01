Barclays PLC Lowers Position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,157 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 24,189 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,853 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 31.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HMY opened at $15.91 on Thursday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Harmony Gold Mining Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a $0.1245 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. Harmony Gold Mining’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

HMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Get Our Latest Report on HMY

About Harmony Gold Mining

(Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.