Barclays PLC Lowers Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374,440 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in NIO by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $4.20 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Cfra Research upgraded NIO to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Hsbc Global Res lowered NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.74.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 113.83% and a negative net margin of 33.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.81) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

