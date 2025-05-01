Barclays PLC Purchases 1,184 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NHC. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 396.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National HealthCare by 809.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in National HealthCare by 378.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded National HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

NYSE:NHC opened at $94.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80. National HealthCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.14 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.31%.

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

