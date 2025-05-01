Barclays PLC Purchases 36,949 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,949 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Under Armour by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 592.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Under Armour by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the period. 36.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of UA stock opened at $5.45 on Thursday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

