Barclays PLC Purchases 6,021 Shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of RxSight worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RXST. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RxSight during the 4th quarter valued at $2,907,000. F M Investments LLC boosted its position in RxSight by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of RxSight by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of RxSight by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 361,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after buying an additional 183,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of RxSight by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tamara Fountain sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $179,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,428.03. This represents a 22.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RXST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on RxSight in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of RxSight in a report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of RxSight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of RxSight in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

RxSight Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of RxSight stock opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.24. RxSight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $66.54. The company has a market cap of $597.93 million, a P/E ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.26.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. Analysts predict that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RxSight Profile

(Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Featured Stories

