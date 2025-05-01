Barclays PLC Purchases 823 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,084,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 839,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,459,000 after purchasing an additional 72,715 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,594,000 after purchasing an additional 50,163 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 260,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,076,000 after purchasing an additional 149,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 188,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,702,000 after buying an additional 27,838 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $142,050.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,168 shares in the company, valued at $588,564.48. This trade represents a 19.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

USPH opened at $71.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.22. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.77 and a 1 year high of $108.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $180.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.10 million. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.83%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

