Barclays PLC Purchases Shares of 53,355 Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 53,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,000. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Delek Logistics Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 3,838.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 476,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,134,000 after purchasing an additional 464,343 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter worth $17,819,000. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 2,491.7% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 311,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,143,000 after acquiring an additional 299,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 296,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,539,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 14.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,678,000 after acquiring an additional 31,654 shares during the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Delek Logistics Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

NYSE:DKL opened at $39.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.62. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $34.59 and a 12 month high of $45.71.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $209.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.05 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 155.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.30%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 147.83%.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

