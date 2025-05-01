Barclays PLC Raises Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 205,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,983 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Steelcase alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Steelcase by 2.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 99,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Steelcase by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,579,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,305,000 after acquiring an additional 245,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steelcase Stock Performance

NYSE SCS opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Steelcase Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.90 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 6,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $60,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 139,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,308.56. The trade was a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Steelcase to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCS

Steelcase Profile

(Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.