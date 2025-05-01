Barclays PLC Raises Stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.23% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,763,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,948,000 after buying an additional 208,043 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 343.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,064,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,428 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 30,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SNDX stock opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average is $14.79. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $25.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.32 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNDX shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Keith A. Goldan sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $58,543.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,563. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 13,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $205,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,651,875.50. This trade represents a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,683 shares of company stock valued at $336,087 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

