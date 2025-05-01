Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,818,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,453,000 after buying an additional 166,837 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,438,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,630 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,972,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,442,000 after acquiring an additional 999,940 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,769,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,907,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $11,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $17.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 1.32. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Insider Transactions at Alignment Healthcare

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO John E. Kao sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $1,719,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,003,100 shares in the company, valued at $38,259,210. The trade was a 4.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Andreas P. Wagner sold 14,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $213,945.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,726.30. This represents a 6.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,156,855 shares of company stock worth $34,744,307 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.61.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.