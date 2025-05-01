Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,449 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 809.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 681.8% during the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 86,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:PDM opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.40. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.01 million, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.21.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.29 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -79.37%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

