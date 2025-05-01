Barclays PLC Reduces Position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,480,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 94,982 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cerus were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,814,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,721 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cerus during the 4th quarter worth $376,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 101,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERS opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $252.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63. Cerus Co. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.54.

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $50.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.81 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Cerus news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 51,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $80,981.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,050.70. The trade was a 11.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 60,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $95,836.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 493,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,301.96. This trade represents a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 441,150 shares of company stock worth $665,210. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Cerus in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

