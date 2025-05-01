Barclays PLC Sells 1,009,035 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 84.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 183,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,009,035 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DNB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter worth about $42,016,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,817,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 57,773,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,959 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,575,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,506,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,768,000 after purchasing an additional 500,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.15 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

In other news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $22,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,109,644 shares in the company, valued at $72,905,699.56. This represents a 23.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -149.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $631.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.04 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -333.33%.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

