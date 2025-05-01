Barclays PLC Sells 102,565 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 102,565 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of Constellium worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Constellium alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 947,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after acquiring an additional 124,140 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Constellium by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 17,515 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Rockingstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Constellium by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 250,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 81,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Trading Up 6.6 %

CSTM stock opened at $10.22 on Thursday. Constellium SE has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Constellium had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CSTM

About Constellium

(Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.