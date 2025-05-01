Barclays PLC Sells 185,450 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,963 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 185,450 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 19,099.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 42,622 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,842,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 4,878.7% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 753,181 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after buying an additional 738,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $14.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.12. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $15.46.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.43%. Analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KGC shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. CIBC upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.