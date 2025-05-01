Barclays PLC Sells 200,000 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY – Free Report) by 76.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ISPY. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 15,225 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,268,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 476.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,869,000 after purchasing an additional 470,383 shares during the period.

Shares of ISPY opened at $39.79 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $46.83. The company has a market cap of $708.26 million, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average of $43.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (ISPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on the stocks of the S&P 500 Index. The fund seeks generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the S&P 500 Index over the long term.

