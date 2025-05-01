Barclays PLC Sells 3,672 Shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,672 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.15% of WK Kellogg worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of WK Kellogg by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in WK Kellogg by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in WK Kellogg by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WK Kellogg by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WK Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KLG opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.39. WK Kellogg Co has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $24.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

WK Kellogg Increases Dividend

WK Kellogg ( NYSE:KLG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. WK Kellogg had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 39.81%. Research analysts expect that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from WK Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen lowered WK Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

About WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

