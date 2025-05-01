Barclays PLC Sells 4,242 Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,242 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.20% of Coastal Financial worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coastal Financial in the third quarter valued at about $377,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 40.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 33,964 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in Coastal Financial by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 14,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Coastal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Tisdel sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $126,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,454.42. This represents a 10.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCB stock opened at $82.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.00. Coastal Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $102.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.30). Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $139.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Coastal Financial Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

CCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Coastal Financial from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Coastal Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Hovde Group dropped their target price on Coastal Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Coastal Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

