Barclays PLC Sells 4,989 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,244 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,989 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 8.0% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

AWI opened at $144.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.98. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.68 and a twelve month high of $164.40.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.71 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on AWI

About Armstrong World Industries

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.