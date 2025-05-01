Barclays PLC Trims Stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Barclays PLC cut its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,579 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,325 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.22% of Brookline Bancorp worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,570,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,937,000 after buying an additional 45,448 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,133,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,974,000 after acquiring an additional 224,888 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,903,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,465,000 after acquiring an additional 276,025 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,051,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,414,000 after acquiring an additional 404,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,041,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,295,000 after purchasing an additional 565,719 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.71. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $91.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.38 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 10.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

