Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Sold by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 816.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $19.93 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $35.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.65.

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.16. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 7,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $136,413.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 190,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,463.60. This trade represents a 3.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Bellon sold 5,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $104,117.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,344.90. This trade represents a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,771 shares of company stock worth $803,198. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BEAM. Jones Trading raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Beam Therapeutics Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

