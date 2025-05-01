Benchmark Boosts Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Price Target to $535.00

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Benchmark from $520.00 to $535.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DPZ. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Domino’s Pizza to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.50.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $490.37 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $396.06 and a fifty-two week high of $538.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $463.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Reddy Sandeep sold 1,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.20, for a total value of $477,326.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,499.20. This represents a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total transaction of $917,933.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,359.72. This trade represents a 26.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,996 shares of company stock worth $3,946,461. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,325.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 18,138 shares during the period. Correct Capital Wealth Management grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 25.9% during the first quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 3,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.7% during the first quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

