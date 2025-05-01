Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,387 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 623.8% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 516,603 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,687,000 after purchasing an additional 445,228 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $6,672,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,547 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after acquiring an additional 222,162 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,902,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $3,769,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $24.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.58. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $32.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $110.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.71 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Insider Transactions at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, EVP Ellen Tulchiner sold 1,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $31,528.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

