BMO Capital Markets Increases Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Price Target to $540.00

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $515.00 to $540.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DPZ. Argus lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.50.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $490.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $463.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $449.45. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $396.06 and a 12 month high of $538.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.21. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total value of $917,933.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,359.72. The trade was a 26.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reddy Sandeep sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.18, for a total transaction of $184,409.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,848.08. The trade was a 4.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,946,461 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

