Boston Research & Management Inc. Sells 89 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Boston Research & Management Inc. reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,964 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.9% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 13,335,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,484,864,000 after purchasing an additional 183,610 shares during the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,434,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,757,589,000 after acquiring an additional 984,570 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 230.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,774 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 20,063 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.50.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $4,178,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,125. The trade was a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $184.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

