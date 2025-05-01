Callan Capital LLC Sells 1,026 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Callan Capital LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,547 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.4% of Callan Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Drystone LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $212.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.11 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The company has a market cap of $3.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 14th. China Renaissance began coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Apple from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total transaction of $7,950,786.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. The trade was a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. This trade represents a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,021 shares of company stock worth $41,760,140 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

