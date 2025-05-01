CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Acquires 13,682 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,682 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Plug Power by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 49,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Plug Power by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 18,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

PLUG has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $1.60 to $1.40 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $1.40 to $1.10 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Plug Power to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.29.

PLUG opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.07. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $4.90.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

