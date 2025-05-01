CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Acquires 16,416 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 237.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,416 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Travere Therapeutics

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP William E. Rote sold 8,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $177,050.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,321.82. This represents a 8.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $104,463.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,564.56. This represents a 5.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,330 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,377. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TVTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $25.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.69.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.15). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,636.87% and a negative net margin of 137.90%. The company had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.38 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

About Travere Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.