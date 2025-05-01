CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Acquires 1,791 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,596,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $4,510,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 410,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after buying an additional 137,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 370,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,114,529.40. This represents a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Carter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,906 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,069.28. The trade was a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,168 shares of company stock worth $2,527,700. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. B. Riley raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $33.78 on Thursday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $35.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.83 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

