CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Acquires Shares of 14,935 Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annexon by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 656,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 327,634 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Annexon during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Annexon by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 29,226 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Annexon by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 493,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 92,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Annexon by 516.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 71,665 shares in the last quarter.

Annexon Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANNX opened at $1.86 on Thursday. Annexon, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $7.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $204.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Annexon ( NASDAQ:ANNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

