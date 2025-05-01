CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Boosts Stock Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,710,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,361,000 after buying an additional 705,483 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in WesBanco by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 371,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,084,000 after acquiring an additional 190,022 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in WesBanco by 17,801.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 170,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,345,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in WesBanco by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 780,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,396,000 after acquiring an additional 156,903 shares during the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WSBC shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of WesBanco from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of WesBanco from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $29.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.76. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.75.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $253.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.07%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

