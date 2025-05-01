CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Cuts Holdings in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co decreased its holdings in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 94,363 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,879,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305,332 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $4,283,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 2,738,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 223,145 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $1,371,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 578,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 315,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81. Denison Mines Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

