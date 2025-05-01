CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Cuts Holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lowered its position in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.08% of PennantPark Investment worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 67,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 20,770 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 130,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 14,124 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 31,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares during the period. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PennantPark Investment from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennantPark Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

PennantPark Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $6.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.73 million, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.09. PennantPark Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.91.

PennantPark Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is presently 369.23%.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

