CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,884,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,036,000 after purchasing an additional 735,160 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3,862.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 104,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 101,655 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 255,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 39,019 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.21 on Thursday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.98 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.11%. The business had revenue of $212.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $139,781.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 138,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,123. This represents a 3.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,115 shares of company stock worth $154,684 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.28.

Get Our Latest Report on APLS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.