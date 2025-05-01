CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Grows Position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 310.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 18,616 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 4.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. 36.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other One Liberty Properties news, EVP Justin Clair sold 3,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $83,432.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $897,325. This trade represents a 8.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

One Liberty Properties Stock Up 0.8 %

One Liberty Properties Dividend Announcement

OLP stock opened at $24.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average is $26.63. The stock has a market cap of $527.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.11. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.32 and a 1-year high of $30.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases.

