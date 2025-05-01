CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $116,000 Position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) by 207.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Keros Therapeutics were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,957,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,981,000 after buying an additional 100,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 765,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,120,000 after buying an additional 39,815 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 328,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after buying an additional 31,251 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 19,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 244,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 89,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Keros Therapeutics news, major shareholder Adar1 Capital Management, Llc purchased 934,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $9,464,033.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,392,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,498,425.81. This trade represents a 27.01 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KROS opened at $14.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.39. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $72.37.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.32 million. Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 27,890.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on KROS. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Keros Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $63.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $40.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KROS

About Keros Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.